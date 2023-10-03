Tuesday, October 03, 2023
LHC warns police to recover missing ex-minister  

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan issued a warning to the top boss of Rawalpindi police, directing them to recover former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed within seven days or face criminal charges. The apex court also requested affidavits from the petitioner and his lawyers regarding the arrest of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Khan, the President of Awami Muslim League. The court acted in response to a petition filed by Sheikh Aamir Shafique through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razziq. The court appointed Deputy District Education Officer Syed Taqi Shah as the inquiry officer to investigate the suspension of two teachers at Govt Boys Elementary School Jasian, who were allegedly involved in the corporal punishment of a student. A comprehensive report is expected within a week.

