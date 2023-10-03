Lightning strike causes large gas explosion at recycling plant in UK

A lightning strike caused a massive gas explosion at a food waste recycling facility in the UK, local media reported on Monday.

Eyewitnesses described a dramatic fireball illuminating the night sky following the blast, which occurred at Severn Trent Green Power’s Cassington AD (anaerobic digestion) facility near Yarnton, located north of the city of Oxford.

Severn Trent Green Power, which specializes in converting food waste into biogas, reported that the lightning strike triggered the explosion of one of its biogas tanks around 7.20 p.m. local time.

Residents in Witney, Burford, Chipping Norton and Milton-under-Wychwood reported experiencing power outages, according to the BBC.

Thames Valley Police confirmed their presence at the scene and issued a statement saying it is believed that lightning struck gas containers at the site during adverse weather conditions this evening, resulting in a significant fire.