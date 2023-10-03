Lt Gen Munir Afsar made Nadra head

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker federal government on Monday appointed Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as new chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).
Lt Gen Afsar was the Inspector General of Communication and Information Technology (IG C&IT) prior to his appointment in a new role. He was promoted to the present rank in October 2022. The position of chairman NADRA was vacant since June this year when its last head Tariq Malik had resigned unceremoniously from his post following a controversy surrounding personal data leak of the former army chief and his family.
Asad Rehman Gilani, a grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and secretary to the Board of Investment, was currently holding the additional charge of NADRA head.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the federal government has appointed Lt Gen Afsar to the new position under section 3 (5) of NADRA Ordinance 2000 with immediate effect and until further orders.
“Terms and conditions of his appointment including emoluments will be determined separately,” it added.