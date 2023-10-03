Lt Gen Munir Afsar made Nadra head

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker federal govern­ment on Monday appointed Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as new chairman of the National Database and Registration Au­thority (NADRA).

Lt Gen Afsar was the Inspector General of Communication and Information Tech­nology (IG C&IT) prior to his appointment in a new role. He was promoted to the present rank in Oc­tober 2022. The position of chairman NADRA was vacant since June this year when its last head Tariq Malik had resigned unceremoniously from his post following a controversy surrounding personal data leak of the former army chief and his family.

Asad Rehman Gilani, a grade 22 officer of the Pa­kistan Administrative Service and secretary to the Board of Investment, was currently holding the additional charge of NADRA head.

According to a notification issued by the Min­istry of Interior, the federal government has ap­pointed Lt Gen Afsar to the new position under section 3 (5) of NADRA Ordinance 2000 with im­mediate effect and until further orders.

“Terms and conditions of his appointment in­cluding emoluments will be determined separate­ly,” it added.