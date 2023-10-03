Meeting held to tackle tourists inflow in Murree in winters

ISLAMABAD- The caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare in Punjab, Dr. Jamal Nasir, along with Commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaqat Ali Chatha, presided over a high-level meeting at Jinnah Hall Murree. The meeting discussed preparations for the winter season in Murree, a popular tourist destination. Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of tourists during the transition from summer to winter. The administration was directed to implement a traffic management plan and monitor vehicle entry, limiting it once the predetermined number is reached. Preemptive arrangements were urged to avoid any untoward situations. The meeting highlighted the significance of celebrating the full moon and how it is an age-old tradition in Japan. Participants experienced the spirit of autumn through traditional Japanese cuisine curated by a Japanese chef. Various departments, including Forest, Highway, Tourism, Police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Traffic Police, Health, Education, and more, are collaborating to enhance safety measures in Murree during the winter and snow season. Monitoring of weather conditions and other relevant information will be provided to tourists through FM radio.

Additional measures include the elimination of illegal constructions and encroachments, a ban on plastic bags, the availability of lifters to prevent wrong parking, and the implementation of the Master Plan in collaboration with the Urban Unit and RDA.

The Forest Department will ensure cleanliness on the jogging track, and the Municipal Corporation Murree will maintain functional CCTV cameras. Bypasses are being constructed on four different routes in Murree, and registration records of all hotels have been updated. The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company will improve cleanliness standards, contributing to a safer and more pleasant tourist experience.