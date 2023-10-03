Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Minister directs to speed up efforts to improve irrigation system

Staff Reporter
October 03, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Communications & Works, Engn Ahmed Jan on Monday directed the concerned authorities to speed up their efforts for improving the irrigation system in the province.

He said that the Irrigation Department has a key role in the development and stability of the province, therefore all the officials of the department should realise their duties and they should play an active role for the development of the province by using their technical skills. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the all wings of Irrigation Department here at Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Tahir Orkazai and other senior officers of all attached entities and development projects. 

The minister was informed about the ongoing major projects related to irrigation in the province, while he was briefed about the efforts of the department to protect the system of canals and other sources of irrigation and precautionary measures regarding floods protection.

Staff Reporter

