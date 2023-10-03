Minister urges students to work for progress

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Information Technology, Dr Najeeb Ullah on Monday emphasised crucial role of every individual, especially students, in propelling Pakistan towards progress and development.

He underlined that Pakistan’s existence was born from immense sacrifices, placing a prime responsibility on every Pakistani, particularly the youth, to channelise their energies towards the nation’s advancement.

Addressing the newly-enrolled students of Edward College Peshawar in the college hall, the minister, joined by Secretary Local Government Daud Khan and College Principal Dr Shujaat Ali, extended a warm welcome and heartfelt congratulation to the newcomers.

Highlighting the abundant talent and abilities within Pakistani students, Dr Najeeb stressed the significant responsibility resting on their shoulders to contribute their energies to the country’s development. He underscored the indispensable role of education in the current era for a nation’s progress. The minister urged the students to actively engage in their studies, recognising the high expectations the nation holds for the younger generation. He concluded by asserting that no nation can achieve development and progress without an educated class, emphasising the critical importance of education in fostering Pakistan’s growth