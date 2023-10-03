Tuesday, October 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister wants Mines Dept to generate Rs 100b revenue

Agencies
October 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Punjab Caretaker Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Murad, during a meeting held here on Monday, reviewed revenue generation and other matters related to department. Ibrahim Murad expressed the ambition to generate Rs 100b in revenue from the Mines Department. To achieve this goal, an imme­diate development plan must be formulated. The mining sec­tor has now taken a prominent place on the national agenda, with the government dedicating special attention to its growth. Minister Ibrahim Murad also underscored the importance of conducting a fresh geological survey in Punjab to update the status of mineral resources.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696279327.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023