Minister wants Mines Dept to generate Rs 100b revenue

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Murad, during a meeting held here on Monday, reviewed revenue generation and other matters related to department. Ibrahim Murad expressed the ambition to generate Rs 100b in revenue from the Mines Department. To achieve this goal, an imme­diate development plan must be formulated. The mining sec­tor has now taken a prominent place on the national agenda, with the government dedicating special attention to its growth. Minister Ibrahim Murad also underscored the importance of conducting a fresh geological survey in Punjab to update the status of mineral resources.