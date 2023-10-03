More 88 gas pilferers caught, 4.9m fine imposed

LAHORE, Oct 02 - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Lim­ited (SNGPL), during its ongo­ing crackdown, disconnected another 88 connections over violations in Punjab, KP and Islamabad, imposing a fine of Rs 4.982 million to gas pilfer­ers. According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, teams contin­ued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 88 con­nections and 82 under billing cases processed. In Lahore, the regional team discon­nected six connections on il­legal use of gas while another six connections on the use of compressor. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnect­ed five connections on the use of compressor while another one against illegal use, 16 un­der billing cases processed. The company disconnected two connections on illegal use of gas, five connections on the use of compressor and four under billing cases have been processed in Multan. The team also lodged one FIR against gas thieves. In Sheikhupura, 15 connections were discon­nected by the region and 62 under billing cases processed, the team also booked Rs 3.432M against under billing cases. In Peshawar, the com­pany disconnected 26 connec­tions on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections, the regional team also booked Rs 1.55M against gas theft.