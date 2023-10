QUETTA - A mother and her four young daughters have taken their own lives, allegedly as a re­sult of relentless domestic vi­olence, police said on Monday. They said the woman, a resi­dent of Hazara Town Quetta resorted to consuming poi­son, tragically bringing her four daughters along with her. The dead bodies were shift­ed to the civil hospital Quet­ta and after medico-legal for­malities handed over to heirs. Further probe is underway.