Pakistan hockey team out of medal race in Asian Games

HANGZHOU-Pakistan hockey team was knocked out of the medal race during the Asian Games after they lost 2-3 to Japan in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

Pakistan needed to win their final group stage match against Japan but they were unable to get the job done. Pakistan took the lead in the fifth minute through Arshad Liaquat but Japan hit back with two quick goals in the sixth and 17th minute through Tanaka Kaito and Fukuda Kentaro, respectively, to take 2-1 lead. Fujishima Raiki extended Japan’s lead to 3-1 in the 28th minute.

However, Pakistan came back into the match soon after with a goal from Arbaz Ahmad. Despite both teams threatening to score more goals in the final quarter, the match ended 3-2 in Japan’s favour. Pakistan will now face the team in third place in Pool B for the fifth and sixth position on October 6.

IRAN’S KABADDI TEAM DEFEAT PAKISTAN

Iran’s Kabaddi team achieved its first victory in the 2022 Asian Games underway in China’s Hangzhou by thrashing Pakistan. Iran’s national Kabaddi squad defeated Pakistan 43-16 in their first match in the sporting event.

Iran will face Malaysia in its second match on Tuesday. With more than 12,000 competitors from 45 nations and territories, the 2022 Asian Games has more participants than the Olympics. Iran has sent 289 male and female athletes to the Games in 34 sports events.

SHEROZE KHAN

QUALIFIES FOR FINAL OF HIGH JUMP EVENT

Pakistan’s Sheroze Khan qualified for the final of the High Jump event during the ongoing Asian Games on Monday. He registered his personal best of 2.10m to qualify for the final, which will be held on October 4. According to the event’s rules, qualifying performance 2.26m or at least 12 best performers advanced to the final.

Earlier, Pakistani athletes continued their subpar performance in the track and field events on Sunday in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 which are being held in Hangzhou. In the 200m heat, Pakistan’s top athlete Shajar Abbas and female sprinter Tameen Khan both failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Shajar Abbas completed the 200m race in 21.53 seconds and finished 17th overall. Abbas — who was far behind his personal best in the 200m heat — also stepped outside the lane once during his race.