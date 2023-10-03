Pakistan Railways starts up-gradation of five major stations

Pakistan Railways has started up-gradation of five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers.

According to a Railways official, stations include Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta, while the department is taking steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, caretaker Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar said Pakistan Railways is pursuing three pronged strategy i.e. safety, efficiency and self-reliance for its revival and expansion.

He said existing infrastructure, rolling stock, factories and railway stations will be improved through private sector investments.

The Minister said Pakistan Railways took several initiatives to cut the cost and enhance its revenue.