Pakistani climbers Naila and Sirbaz summit Cho Oyu peak

LAHORE-Pakistan’s esteemed climbers, Naila Kiani and Sirbaz Khan, achieved a remarkable feat on Monday as they successfully summited Cho Oyu, the towering peak standing at 8,188 meters, ranking as the sixth highest in the world and situated in China.

Speaking about the summit of Pakistani climbers, Karrar Haidri, Secretary of Alpine Club of Pakistan, said: “Sirbaz has achieved a truly remarkable feat by scaling Cho Oyu in a marathon alpine-style climb that spanned over 28 hours. What makes this accomplishment even more extraordinary is that he achieved it without the aid of additional oxygen. This marks his thirteenth successful summit, with one more to go on his remarkable journey.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sirbaz for this incredible achievement and wish him a safe return. Pakistan takes great pride in his accomplishments, and it’s a moment for celebration. We salute his unwavering determination and his skill as a mountaineer,” he added.

In a separate message, Haidri commended Pakistan’s female climber, Naila Kiani, for her triumphant ascent of Cho Oyu. “Her determination is nothing short of awe-inspiring, as she climbed the peak under incredibly challenging conditions, characterized by poor visibility and hostile weather. This marathon climb, lasting over 28 hours, stands as a testament to her strength and mountaineering prowess. We all hold our hopes and prayers for Naila’s safe return from this extraordinary adventure.” It is worth noting that Sirbaz’s ascent of Cho Oyu marks his thirteenth successful climb of an 8,000-meter peak, while Naila, who is sponsored and supported by the BARD Foundation, has now reached her tenth summit in the same category. Their unwavering dedication to mountaineering is truly commendable, and their achievements serve as an inspiration to all.