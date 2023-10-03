Parking lot clash in Blue Area leads to gunfire, arrests

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested two individuals after a clash over a parking lot in the Blue Area of the federal capital led to gunfire, according to informed sources on Monday. The detained suspects have been identified as Jibran and Tahir, from whom investigators at Police Station (PS) Kohsar have also recovered weapons and a car. A First Information Report (FIR) is being registered against the two accused based on a complaint filed by Mian Muhammad Imran, the owner of the plaza outside of which the armed clash occurred. This incident also caused panic in the busiest business hub of heavily guarded Islamabad.

According to sources, a verbal altercation took place between two men (drivers of two cars) over improper parking outside a bank in the Blue Area. Gunshots were fired, causing terror among several people. A viral video on social media showed three individuals with prohibited firearms, engaging in aerial firing and assaulting a person who was said to be the driver of the wrongly parked car in front of another vehicle in the parking lot.

Station House Officer (SHO) of PS Kohsar, Sub Inspector (SI) Shafqat Faiz, informed The Nation that the drivers of the two cars began wrestling over the parking issue, and their owners also became involved, further escalating the situation. Both groups engaged in physical altercations, and the driver of one car resorted to aerial firing.

He added that the police apprehended two men, Jibran and Tahir, and have taken them to the police station for further investigation. Mian Muhammad Imran, the plaza owner, had applied to the police for the registration of a case against those involved in the aerial firing in the parking lot. He mentioned that an FIR is being registered against the accused as per his application.