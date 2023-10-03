Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
October 03, 2023
“Stepping into a living history book, a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of the Khmer Empire.”
–David Chandler

Angkor Thom, located in Cambodia, was the capital city of the Khmer Empire during the 12th century. Dominated by the magnificent Bayon Temple, which features numerous serene smiling faces, Angkor Thom is a UNESCO World Heritage site that showcases the grandeur and architectural excellence of the Khmer civilisation. The city’s walls and gates are adorned with elaborate carvings depicting historical and mythical scenes. Exploring Angkor Thom, including its Terrace of the Elephants and Terrace of the Leper King, reveals the rich cultural and religious heritage of ancient Cambodia.

