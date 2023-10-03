PM calls for skilled force to cater market needs

SLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for taking measures to en­hance job opportunities abroad for skilled work­ers of Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad on Monday, he said professional ed­ucation and vocation­al training programmes should be compatible with the international job market.

Terming the human capital as an asset of the country, the Prime Min­ister directed to ensure imparting vocational training as per needs of the modern time on war footing basis. He said all centers of technical and professional training should be revived.

The Federal Cabi­net also approved an amended service lev­el agreement between TAKAMOL and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

Besides, it allowed a Memorandum of Un­derstanding between the Area Study Centre of the University of Pe­shawar and the Cen­tral Asia Study Centre of Corvinus Universi­ty Hungary. The Feder­al Cabinet approved re­naming of Summit Bank Limited as Bank Makra­mah Limited and under an agreement between the government of Pa­kistan and the Govern­ment of Ecuador holders of diplomatic, official and special passports of both the countries will be ex­empted from visa. The cabi­net consented appointment of Lt. Gen Muhammad Mu­nir Afsar as the chairman of National Database and Reg­istration Authority. Earlier, the prime minister kicked off the countrywide po­lio eradication campaign by vaccinating anti-po­lio drops to the children here. Speaking on the oc­casion, the prime minister said forty-four million chil­dren up to five years will be administered anti-polio drops during this five-day national polio eradication campaign. He said 350,000 polio workers are partici­pating in this campaign. He said these polio workers are our real heroes and front line workers in the fight against this crippling vi­rus. He said under whole of the government approach, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with these polio workers. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that we have to save our future generations from this disease with the cooperation of the inter­national partners. He said eradicating polio is our na­tional, moral and religious duty. The Prime Minister also appealed to the reli­gious scholars to fully sup­port the polio eradication campaign. He expressed the commitment that Paki­stan will definitely win the fight against the polio vi­rus. Earlier, the prime min­ister chaired a meeting of the National Task Force for eradication of polio in the country. On the occasion, he called on every section of the society to play role in complete eradication of po­lio virus from the country. He directed the concerned authorities to engage re­ligious scholars, teachers, parents and other stake­holders to become part of the polio awareness cam­paign in the country.