PM calls for skilled force to cater market needs

SLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for taking measures to enhance job opportunities abroad for skilled workers of Pakistan.
Chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad on Monday, he said professional education and vocational training programmes should be compatible with the international job market.
Terming the human capital as an asset of the country, the Prime Minister directed to ensure imparting vocational training as per needs of the modern time on war footing basis. He said all centers of technical and professional training should be revived.
The Federal Cabinet also approved an amended service level agreement between TAKAMOL and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.
Besides, it allowed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Area Study Centre of the University of Peshawar and the Central Asia Study Centre of Corvinus University Hungary. The Federal Cabinet approved renaming of Summit Bank Limited as Bank Makramah Limited and under an agreement between the government of Pakistan and the Government of Ecuador holders of diplomatic, official and special passports of both the countries will be exempted from visa. The cabinet consented appointment of Lt. Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as the chairman of National Database and Registration Authority. Earlier, the prime minister kicked off the countrywide polio eradication campaign by vaccinating anti-polio drops to the children here. Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said forty-four million children up to five years will be administered anti-polio drops during this five-day national polio eradication campaign. He said 350,000 polio workers are participating in this campaign. He said these polio workers are our real heroes and front line workers in the fight against this crippling virus. He said under whole of the government approach, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with these polio workers. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that we have to save our future generations from this disease with the cooperation of the international partners. He said eradicating polio is our national, moral and religious duty. The Prime Minister also appealed to the religious scholars to fully support the polio eradication campaign. He expressed the commitment that Pakistan will definitely win the fight against the polio virus. Earlier, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the National Task Force for eradication of polio in the country. On the occasion, he called on every section of the society to play role in complete eradication of polio virus from the country. He directed the concerned authorities to engage religious scholars, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to become part of the polio awareness campaign in the country.