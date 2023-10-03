PM directs ministry to reflect SIFC in next 5-year plan

ISLAMABAD - To make the Special Investment Facilitation Coun­cil (SIFC) as permanent feature of the country’s future long term plan, the Caretaker Prime Minis­ter has directed the Planning Ministry to strong­ly reflect the initiative, strategy and role of SIFC in the proposed 13th Five Year Plan (2024-28), it is learnt reliably here.

As per the Term of Reference, the SIFC shall fo­cus on investment and privatization, initially in five areas including Defense, Agriculture, Miner­als, Information Technology &Telecommunication and Energy. It has also been decided that following the Chinese and Indonesian models the Pakistan army will be utilized for the selected areas identi­fied in TORs of the SIFC.

The Prime Minister’s office has identified policy goals, initiatives and deliverables for Ministries of the Federal Government, official source told The Nation. It is worth to mention here that none of the previous two successive governments of Pa­kistan Muslim League or Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf was able to finalize the five year plan and now the caretaker government has tasked the Planning Ministry for the preparation of five years plan.

The policy initiatives identified for the Ministry of Planning is the development of a Five Year Plan (FYP) encompassing all the sectors of the econo­my and based on current global and domestic eco­nomic conditions, the sources said.