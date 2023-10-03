Police crack down on illegally  residing foreigners in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-In response to directives from the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have initiated robust measures against foreign nationals residing illegally within the federal capital. During this year, 65 cases have been registered against illegally residing foreign nationals in Islamabad, with a total of 451 illegal immigrants apprehended and facing legal procedures.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the purpose of these actions is to deter the unlawful establishment of residency by foreign nationals within the federal capital jurisdiction. He stressed that the presence of these illegal foreign nationals in Pakistan is only permissible by national laws and regulations.

The Islamabad Capital Police is actively pursuing legal measures against individuals who aid and abet the illegal residency or employment of foreign nationals. Citizens are urged to uphold Pakistani laws and report any suspicious individuals or activities related to undocumented foreign nationals by dialling the “Pucar-15” helpline.