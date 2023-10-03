Police foil dacoity bid, two bandits held

RAJANPUR - Police have foiled the dacoity bid and arrested two dacoits.
According to details, Muhammad Pur police received a call about dacoity and responded timely while the dacoits managed to escape from there. SHO Naveed Aftab along with his team chased the fleeing dacoits and the bandits hid in the nearby crops.
The search operation was launched by cordoned off the area and firing continued for three hours on both sides.
In the end, police apprehended two dacoits identified as Sikandar s/o Munir and Ashiq s/o Fida. The looted motorcycle was also recovered from the arrested dacoits.