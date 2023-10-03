Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Police foil dacoity bid, two bandits held

Agencies
October 03, 2023
Regional, Multan

RAJANPUR  -  Police have foiled the dacoity bid and ar­rested two dacoits.

According to details, Muhammad Pur police received a call about dacoity and responded timely while the dacoits man­aged to escape from there. SHO Naveed Aftab along with his team chased the fleeing dacoits and the bandits hid in the nearby crops. 

The search operation was launched by cordoned off the area and firing continued for three hours on both sides. 

In the end, police apprehended two dacoits identified as Sikandar s/o Mu­nir and Ashiq s/o Fida. The looted mo­torcycle was also recovered from the arrested dacoits.

