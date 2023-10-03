Polio campaign starts in 34 districts of Balochistan

QUETTA - Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah has said that Anti Polio cam­paign will start on Monday in all 34 districts of Balochistan.

All preparations have been com­pleted for the seven days anti-polio drive in Balochistan. Government and Emergency operation Centre Balo­chistan would commence seven days Anti-Polio campaign in Balochistan, in which around 2.4 million children of up to five years would be admin­istered with polio drops. Vitamin A drops also will be given to children during the campaign.

All necessary arrangements have been made regarding the Anti-Polio campaign, 10472 teams would be de­ployed to vaccinate children under the age of five,” Syed Zahid Shah said.

At least 8589 Mobile teams, 925 fixed and 547 transit teams have been deployed in whole province to make sure that all children are adminis­tered with polio drops.

He said Balochistan is polio free from last two years. He said Since Jan 2021, no polio case reported in the province (last case was reported on Jan 27, 2021, from district Killa Abdullah) and since April 2021, no polio virus found in the environmen­tal samples in Balochistan.

We have adopted strict security to prevent any unforeseen situation, Balochistan Levies force, Police and Frontier Corps (FC) would be de­ployed to protect the polio workers,” Syed Zahid Shah said and added that religious scholars are also taking part to persuade the parents who normally refuse to administer the polio drops. As Routine Immunization (RI) is an important pillar of polio eradication initiative, we are trying to provide adequate resources not only for vacci­nation against childhood vaccine pre­ventable diseases but also working for expansion of RI service delivery in remote areas to boost coverages.

The efforts and dedication of our front-line workers are admirable, Yet we have to strive more to stop the vi­rus circulation and save our children, concluded Syed Zahid Shah.