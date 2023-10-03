PPP to move courts if Sindh development schemes remain suspended: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated on Monday that his party will approach the courts if the matter of the suspension of development schemes in Sindh remains unaddressed after they have discussed it with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the interim provincial government.

The PPP has often expressed concerns about the suspension of funding for flood victims and development projects in the province after the commencement of the caretaker setup, with party leaders citing a certain ban on development activities specifically in Sindh, distinct from other provinces.

Addressing a press conference here, Bilawal recalled that during their time in government, they had legislated to allow the continuation of these development schemes, which, according to him, should not lead to the suspension of uplift activities now. The PPP, he said, wanted all development schemes, whether initiated by the Centre or the provinces, to continue without any hindrances.

The PPP chairman ridiculed some political leaders for running from next general elections, saying they would distract from the pressing issue at hand but would eagerly discuss topics like delimitations or the weather on television.

Bilawal indirectly criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), urging the public to distinguish between those leaders who were trying to avoid the general elections.

He emphasised that the PPP was the only political group fully prepared for the upcoming elections.

Bilawal bemoaned the difficult living conditions faced by the general populace, highlighting their urgent needs for food, shelter and clothing.

He noted that the masses had pinned their hopes on the PPP, which, according to him, offered solutions to all crises and problems in its party manifesto.

Bilawal called for an end to divisive politics and polarisation within society, advocating for the slogan "Pakistan belongs to all."

Bilawal stated that the delimitations had been finalised, and urged the ECP to announce a date for the elections, emphasising that the PPP wanted the elections to happen as soon as possible.

Bilawal declared that he would not rest until the schedule for the next general election was notified.