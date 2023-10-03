PSX gains 394 points

ISLAMABAD -The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 394.49 points, showing positive change of 0.85 per cent, closing at 46,627.08 points against 46,232.59 points the previous day. A total of 202,598,801 shares valuing Rs.7.404 billion were traded during the day as compared to 177,617,061 shares valu­ing Rs.6.932 billion the pre­vious day. As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 166 of them recorded gains and 144 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 44,891,724 shares at Rs.1.24 per share, Cner­gyico Pk with 17,096,921 shares at Rs.3.13 per share and Oil and Gas Dev. With 17,023,821 shares at Rs.99.36 per share. Ismail Industries witnessed a max­imum increase of Rs.48.75 per share price, closing at Rs.698.75, whereas the run­ner-up was Pak Hotels with a Rs.19.28 rise in its per share price to Rs.276.32.