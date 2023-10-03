PSX marks World Investor Week 2023 with a gong ceremony

KARACHI-Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) along with numerous other exchanges & organisations across the world marked World Investor Week (WIW) 2023 through a gong ceremony held at PSX Trading Hall. The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), of which PSX is an Affiliate Exchange, spearheads the WIW. The WIW is being held from October 2 – 8, 2023. PSX is holding this event and organising the WIW for the third consecutive year.

Present at the gong ceremony were representatives from the SECP, leading academic institutions, professional bodies, and securities brokers, amongst others. The week-long activities in World Investor Week are planned to promote the importance of financial literacy and to raise awareness about investor education and protection. The objective beingto encourage financial inclusion and foster learning opportunities for investors.

The gong was struck by the chief guests, Abdul RehmanWarraich, Commissioner, Securities Market Division, Supervision Division, Securities &Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), along with the PSX Board member(s) and MD & CEO PSX Farrukh H. Khan. The gong was struck amidst the presence of senior management of PSX and heads of leading brokerage houses, to officially mark the beginning of the week-long World Investor Week and to open the trading day.

Welcoming the guests at the occasion, the MD & CEO PSX, Farrukh Khan, stated, “PSX welcomes you all in marking the World Investor Week. It is a matter of great satisfaction that all the SROs and stakeholders have also come forward to participate and play their role in World Investor Week 2023. I want to thank the SECP for their leadership enabling us all to augment our efforts to promote financial literacy and investor awareness.” He further stated, “As the capital market of Pakistan, PSX is fully focused and determined on disseminating financial education through consistent and constant efforts in the form of in-person sessions, webinars, courses, and workshops. Pakistan Stock Exchange also effectively utilisesdigital platforms through its investor education portal, virtual trading web-based application, financial glossary available on the PSX website and social media through its media channels to disseminate financial education and awareness. The 20 year return of KSE 100 is well above 15% per annum in dollar terms.”