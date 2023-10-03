Tuesday, October 03, 2023
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 129 points

Web Desk
11:41 PM | October 03, 2023
Business

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 129.72 points, showing positive change of 0.28 per cent, closing at 46,756.80 points against 46,627.08 points the previous day.

A total of 213,188,395 shares valuing Rs 6.094 billion were traded during the day as compared to 202,598,801 shares valuing Rs 7.404 billion the previous day.

As many as 326 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 142 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 60,699,742 shares at Rs 1.25 per share, Cnergyico Pk with 19,001,237 shares at Rs 3.28 per share and Oil and Gas Dev. With 9,902,658 shares at Rs 98.55 per share.

JDW Sugar witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 23.75 per share price, closing at Rs 388.75, whereas the runner-up was Pak Hotels with a Rs 20.72 rise in its per share price to Rs 297.04.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 70.00 per share closing at Rs 20,480.00, followed by Sanofi Aventis with a Rs 43.00 decline to close at Rs 657.00.

