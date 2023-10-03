Punjab dept, UNICEF to create awareness about child marriages

LAHORE - The Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) and UNICEF Pakistan are set to collaborate on a crucial awareness campaign to combat child marriages in Punjab, coinciding with the “16 Days of Activism.” A UNICEF team, led by Adeel Jafferi, Communication and SBC (social and behavior change) Specialist Child Protection, held a productive meeting with Sumaira Samad, Secretary of the Women Development Department, to discuss the important endeavor here on Monday. The meeting, witnessed the participation of Nabeela Javaid, Secretary of the Punjab Commission on The Status of Women (PCSW), and Hafiz Ubaidullah Zakria, Deputy Secretary of the Women Development Department. The WDD Secretary highlighted that the Women Development Department plays a pivotal role in advocating for child protection issues and fostering coordination with relevant stakeholders. Numerous collaborative sessions have been conducted with the Local Government Department to address child marriages, Nikah registration, polygamy, and related matters in Punjab. It was noted during the meeting that the Christian Marriage Act does not specify a minimum age for marriage, highlighting the need for legal amendments. The secretary emphasized the importance of implementing the Child Marriage Act uniformly across Punjab, irrespective of religious affiliations.