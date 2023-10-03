Registration of int’l players in progress for 5th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo  

LAHORE - The registration process of international players for 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship is in full swing. The five-day event is being organized under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) and it will be played from November 1 to 5 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. The top taekwondo players from all over the world will participate in the senior category competitions of Kyorugi and Poomsae. PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua has hailed the hosting of 5th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Championship awarded to Pakistan by Asian Taekwondo Federation and said that the PTF has honor of successfully hosting the 4th Asian Open in Pakistan last year. “Through sports, the positive image of Pakistan can be promoted. Such international events in the country will be beneficial in the professional development of our progress and our players will learn a lot and gain experience in competition with their international contemporaries.” The PTF chief added that the world’s best players, international referees, and officials of the ATF would also come to Pakistan to participate in the championship. The arrangements are being finalized.