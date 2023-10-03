Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda slams AI recreations of her dad

News Desk
October 03, 2023
CALIFORNIA - American actor Robin Wil­liams’ daughter Zelda Wil­liams says recreations of her late father made with Artificial Intelligence (AI) are “disturbing.” She took to Instagram on Monday to explain her thoughts on AI, which is one of the key contract issues in the SAG-AFTRA strike against Hol­lywood studios. “I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI,” Williams wrote. “I’ve witnessed for years how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like dad. This isn’t theoreti­cal, it is very very real.” Williams, a director and producer who has also acted in the projects, de­scribed how upsetting it is to hear her father’s likeness and voice mis­used. “I’ve already heard AI used to get his ‘voice’ to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings.

