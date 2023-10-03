Rupee gains 97 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Monday wit­nessed the 19th consecutive recovery session as it gained 97 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs286.76 against the previous day’s closing of Rs287.73. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.7 and Rs286.5 respectively. The price of the Euro in­creased 46 paisas to close at Rs302.90 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.91, whereas a decrease of 36 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs349.50 as compared to the last closing of Rs349.86. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 26 paisas each to close at Rs78.07 and Rs76.45 respectively