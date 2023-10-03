SCCI chief vows to resolve business community’s issues

Peshawar - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq reaffirmed his commitment towards resolution of business community’s issues.

Formally taking charge of his office on Monday, Fuad Ishaq said selfless service to traders’ community is his prime goal and mission. “No stone will remain unturned to work for betterment and resolution of problems that were being faced by the business community,” he vowed.

Portraying a bleak picture of the state of the national economy, Fuad Ishaq said a war-battered economy can revive only by boosting economic and trade activities. He promised that SCCI will frame policies by establishing a close coordination with trade bodies and associations. The SCCI chief firmly showed his full commitment to resolve community issues by taking them up with relevant government authorities in an appropriate manner.

Election of Fuad Ishaq as SCCI president widely hailed by business community: A large number of business leaders thronged to the chamber house on Monday and felicitated the newly elected president Fuad Ishaq after taking charge of office.

The business community expressed full support and best wishes to Fuad Ishaq and hoped the newly elected president will serve the community in an efficient way.

Fuad Ishaq said that SCCI believes in selfless service to the traders, businessmen and industrialists. He added being the third prime chamber of the country, the forum has always played an important role in resolving the business community issues. “I am fully aware about the problems being faced by the business community under the prevailing circumstances,” Fuad Ishaq said. He said the door of the chamber will always remain open for the business community.