Secy health conducts surprise visit to assess polio, dengue drives

Peshawar - Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam on Monday conducted surprise visit to various areas of Peshawar to inspect the ongoing efforts in combating polio and dengue within the province.

Accompanied by the District Health Officer of Peshawar and Dengue Focal Person Dr Ikram Ullah, Secretary Mahmood Aslam visited medical centres established within Union Council Khalisa 1 and Khalisa 2 of Peshawar.

During the visit, Secretary Mahmood Aslam interacted with the polio vaccination teams and assessed the arrangements in place to combat the looming threat of dengue.

In addition to these inspections, Secretary Health and a team of epidemiologists engaged with the local community to amplify awareness about the critical importance of preventing the spread of dengue, with a special emphasis on mosquito control measures.

This outreach initiative involved evaluating tire shops and standing water in various areas, with Secretary Mahmood Aslam personally educating residents about how stagnant water can become breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.