Shadab inculpates Hyderabadi Biryani for poor fielding

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan inculpated 'Hyderabadi Biryani' for poor fielding during the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up games played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pakistan lost their second warm-up game to Australia by 14 runs as they fell short in a chase of 352. They had suffered a defeat to New Zealand by five wickets in the first warm-up game.

Talking after the game against Australia on Tuesday, Shadab Khan, who led the side instead of regular skipper Babar Azam, said the squad is enjoying their time in Hyderabad.

He also shed light on the positives from both the warm-up games.

"Result is not important. We took a lot of positives. Our attitude was good, result not in our hands. I think our 11 is sorted, we just wanted to give time to the bench to show their skills. When you play against Australia and New Zealand, you get confidence. We got a little bit experience of conditions [in Hyderabad],"