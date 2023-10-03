Shoaib, Abid, Mudassar reach Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis quarters

LAHORE-Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid, Mudassar Murtaza, and several other players secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2023 here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Monday.

In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, M Shoaib beat Mahatir 6-1, 6-2, Muhammad Abid beat Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-4, Mudassar Murtaza beat Uzair Khan 6-2, 6-0, Heera Ashiq beat Ahmad Chaudhry 6-4, 7-5, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Shehzad Khan 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, Yousaf Khalil beat M Salaar 6-2, 6-1. In the ladies pre-quarterfinals, Noor Malik beat Laiba Iqbal Khan 6-0, 6-0. In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Lala Rukh beat Zainab Ali 6-0, 6-1, Soha Ali beat Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-1, Amna Ali Qayum beat Mahrukh 6-0, 6-0, Fajar Fayyaz beat Labika Durab 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

In the boys U-16 1st round, Syed Mahad Shehzad beat Abdullah Raza 6-3, 6-3, Shahsawar Khan beat Eesa Fahad 6-0, 6-1, M Haziq Asim beat M Uzair 6-1, 6-1, Haziq Areejo beat Abdullah 6-2, 6-3, M Talha Khan beat M Sohaan Noor 6-3, 6-3, Inam Qadir beat Saif 7-6, 6-1, Abdul Basit beat Abubakar Khalil 7-5, 6-3, Abubakar Talha beat Aalay Hussain 6-1, 6-1, Jawad Khan beat Hassan Alam 6-1, 6-1.

In the U-12 1st round, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Awais Zia 4-0, 4-1, Ahmad Hussain beat Muaz Shahbaz 4-0, 4-0, Bismel Zia beat Sahil Najoom 4-0, 4-0, Shayan Afridi beat M Faizan 4-2, 4-2, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat M Saif Ullah 4-1, 4-0, Abdul Malik beat Ohad e Mustafa 4-2, 4-2, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Eesa Khan Malik 4-0, 4-0, Majid Ali Bachani beat Hamza Khan 4-1, 4-1, Ansari Ullah beat Aimen Rehan 4-2, 4-2, Ali Bachani beat Ameen Abdullah 4-0, 4-0, M Junaid beat Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, Maaz Areejo beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-2, 5-3, Hajra Suhail beat M Ehsan Bari 4-0, 4-0.

Commenting on the championship, GM Marketing Sheikhoo Steel, Junaid Naveed, said: “In a nation where cricket typically dominates the sports headlines, tennis often finds itself in the shadows. However, this championship aims to change the narrative. By highlighting tennis talents from various regions, it strives to position tennis as a sport for everyone, not just the elites.”

“Moreover, Sheikhoo Steel’s commitment goes beyond mere sponsorship. With a history dating back to 1947, the Sheikhoo Group understands the significance of nurturing grassroots initiatives. Their investment in this championship reflects their dedication to promoting tennis at its core, fostering health across generations, and championing equality in sports. They envision a future where tennis resonates as strongly in Pakistan as the clang of quality steel.”

“With a track record that includes producing Pakistan’s premier quality steel rebars, conquering significant market turf, and introducing global steel standards to Pakistan, Sheikhoo Steel demonstrates an enduring promise of excellence. As they foray into promoting sports, their aspirations remain clear: fortify foundations, celebrate tenacity, and envision a future where tennis resonates as loudly in Pakistan as the reverberating clang of quality steel,” Junaid Naveed added.