Trade deficit contracts by 42 percent to $5.3 billion in first quarter

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s trade deficit has shrunk by over 42 percent to $5.3 billion in the first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year as imports have declined more than the exports.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s trade deficit has narrowed by 42.25 per cent during the July-September period of the current fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $5.3 billion as against $9.2 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have declined by 3.78 per cent to $6.9 billion during July-September of the year 2023-24 as compared to $7.2 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, imports declined by 25.36 percent to $12.2 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared with $16.3 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit widened by 31.13 percent on a month-on-month basis to $1.5 billion in September 2023 when compared to $2.2 billion in August 2023. The exports have recorded a 4.18 percent increase to $2.5 billion in September 2023 when compared with $2.4 billion in August 2023. On the other hand, the imports have decreased by 12.68 per cent to $3.95 billion in September 2023 when compared with $4.52 billion in August 2023.

The trade deficit narrowed by 47.86 percent on a year-on-year basis to $1.5 billion in September 2023 compared to $2.9 billion in September 2022. Imports declined by 25.30 percent on a YoY basis and remained $3.95 billion in September 2023 compared to $5.29 billion in September 2022. Exports increased by 1.15 per cent on a YoY basis and remained $2.5 billion in September 2023 compared to $2.4 billion in September 2022.

The reduction of the trade deficit would improve the current account deficit. The ministry of finance has projected that the current account will remain with a sustainable limit. The recent administrative measures against speculative activity in the foreign exchange market in the month of September will positively impact remittances inflows, trade, and current account balance. Moreover, Pakistan’s main export markets particularly US, UK, Euro Area and China’s monthly CLI positions indicate an upward trend, indicating positive prospects for export growth in the coming months. However, imports will gradually increase to stimulate economic activities in the economy.