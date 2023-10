Two people lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday when a tanker collided with a bike in Chishtian.

The incident took place near Fridkot, where an oil tanker and the motorcycle collided, as a result two bikers lost their lives.

The local police and the Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ijaz and Ghulam Murtza.