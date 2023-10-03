Underpass to be constructed as per schedule, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass proj­ect here on Monday. During the visit, he issued directives to ensure efficient traffic management throughout the construction process and under­scored the imperative of completing the project on schedule. He emphasized the need for a con­certed effort to meet the objectives. Highlighting the anticipated benefits, the CM mentioned that the construction of the Center Point to Defence Mor signal-free corridor would greatly enhance convenience for commuters by improving traffic flow. Additionally, the chief minister pointed out that the project would encompass the repair of roads associated with it. Residents of Gulberg, Kal­ma Chowk, CBD, Cavalry Ground, DHA and Walton Road areas are expected to enjoy the advantages brought about by this project. The chief minister expressed a strong commitment to upholding the highest standards in the execution of the project and promised that it would be completed soon. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir was also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by cabinet members, visited Mall Road and inspected the planting of grass in the greenbelt and issued instructions to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) re­garding the initiative. The CM highlighted that the development of a dust-free model road on the primary artery of the provincial capital, Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam (Mall Road), was in progress. Em­phasizing the importance of the project, the chief minister mentioned the ongoing planting of stan­dardized grass and the planned increase in the number of trees along the road. Additionally, he announced the construction of new water tanks in the city to effectively manage and conserve rain­water. The Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner and others were also present.