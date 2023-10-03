UVAS holds anti-drugs walk

LAHORE - The character building society and senior tutor office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged an anti-drugs & narcotics awareness walk with the theme of “Say No To Drugs” here at City Campus on Monday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led the walk while Department of Parasitology Chairman Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Fareeha Akhter, directors/chairpersons of different departments, faculty members and students participated. The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated in front of the Main Lawn after taking a round of City Campus. The purpose of the activity was to raise awareness about the negative impact of drugs.