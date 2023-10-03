Tuesday, October 03, 2023
UVAS holds anti-drugs walk

Staff Reporter
October 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The character building society and senior tutor office of the Uni­versity of Veterinary and Ani­mal Sciences Lahore arranged an anti-drugs & narcotics awareness walk with the theme of “Say No To Drugs” here at City Campus on Mon­day. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led the walk while Department of Parasi­tology Chairman Prof Dr Kam­ran Ashraf, Dr Fareeha Akhter, directors/chairpersons of dif­ferent departments, faculty members and students par­ticipated. The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor Of­fice and culminated in front of the Main Lawn after taking a round of City Campus. The purpose of the activity was to raise awareness about the negative impact of drugs.

