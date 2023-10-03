Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf appointed Chief of Naval Staff

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf has been appointed as the Chief of Naval Staff in place of Amjad Khan Niazi who is going to retire.

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf will be elevated to the rank of Admiral on October 7. The change of command ceremony will take place in Islamabad.

Naveed Ashraf got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of National Defense University Islamabad, US Naval War College and UK's Royal College of Defense Studies.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has vast experience of working in key command and staff positions. He is currently serving as the Chief of Staff at the Naval Headquarters.

In recognition of his exceptional professional services and valiance, Naveed Ashraf has also been awarded with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.