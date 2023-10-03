Waheed Murad remembered on his 94th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD-Celebrated film hero and producer Waheed Murad was remembered on his 94th birth anniversary on Monday. Born on October 2, 1938 in Sialkot, Waheed Murad went to Karachi to complete his studies. He commenced his film career as a producer by joining the company established by his father, Nisar Murad. The first film produced by Waheed Murad was titled “Insaan Badalta Hai” in 1961. After that, he began acting and starred in “Aulaad” in 1962. His first film as an actor proved to be a hit at the box office and he impressed many directors and producers with his style and dialogue delivery. He then played the lead in “Heera Aur Pathar” for which he even received a Nigar Award. Heera aur pathar was his first movie as a leading actor. He got the Nigar award in the best actor category for the same film. In 1966, he produced and acted in Armaan. The film broke all the box office records at that time and completed 75 weeks in theatres. The film’s songs were sung by Ahmed Rushdi. Murad received two Nigar awards for the categories best producer and best actor for the film. In 1967, he appeared as the leading actor in films like Devar Bhabi, Doraha, Insaaniyat and Maan baap. From 1964 to 1968, Waheed Murad and Pervaiz Malik made Heera Aur Pathar, Armaan, Ehsaan, Doraha and Jahan Tum Wahan Hum. The combination of Waheed Murad, Pervaiz Malik, Masroor Anwar, Sohail Rana, Ahmed Rushdi and Zeba created a number of films. In 1969, Waheed produced, wrote and directed the movie Ishaara. It was released in 1969. Other co-stars included Shabnam, Rozina, Aliya, Talish and Mustafa Qureshi.Murad received a Nigar award in the best actor category for the film. In his 25-year career, Murad paired with many actresses like Zeba, Shamim Ara, Rani, Naghma, Aaliya, Sangeeta, Kaveeta, Aasia, Shabnam, Deeba, Babra Sharif, Rukhsana, Bahar Begum and Neelo.