Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition WEXNET-23 attracts foreign, local visitors

LAHORE-US Consul General Ms Kristin K Hawkin visited a pavilion set by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) at the Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition “WEXNET-23 to examine the handicrafts prepared by the small women-entrepreneurs of Balochistan, KP and Punjab. According to the SMEDA spokesman here Monday, Deputy General Manager (Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell of SMEDA) Ms. Tania Buttar briefed the guests that SMEDA had sponsored a full-fledged pavilion comprising 10 stalls which offered businesswomen from remote areas of Pakistan to display their products. The display facility, she said, has been provided to about 18 women free just to encourage them and promote the regional handicrafts of Pakistan. Over 18 women from D.I. Khan, Peshawar, Harripur, Quetta, Rawalpindi, DG Khan and Sargodha have been provided with stalls in the SMEDA pavilion, she said, adding that one of the stalls was also furnished as the information desk of SMEDA bearing information materials, publications, and SMEs facilitation services. US Consul General Ms. Kristin appreciated the products displayed by women enterprises at the SMEDA pavilion and observed that the products had the potential to be sold in international market with a little effort. It is notable that the SMEDA pavilion remained the center of attention of foreign and local visitors during the three-day exhibition WEXNET-23 because of the cultural heritage of the remote areas of Pakistan displayed in a single pavilion.