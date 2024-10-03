Thursday, October 03, 2024
41 students participate in Japanese Language speech contest

Our Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Kake Educational Institution Okayama Japan under its worldwide Japanese Language speech contest being held in more than 12 countries at 15 locations, organised its iteration in Pakistan under the auspices of the Embassy of JAPAN  here participated by 41 students from across the country. 

The Japanese Language Speech Contest was participated by Pakistani students, foreign diplomats, TITP and SSW interested candidates, a news release said. 

The winners of the first three positions were awarded cash prizes of 30,000, 20,000, and 10,000 Japanese yen, along with scholarships to study in any one of the Kake Universities in Japan.

Director of the Kake International Exchange office in Pakistan, Ch Hamid Latif Advocate said the scholarships offered by Kake Group were the best option to study in Japan aimed at brightening the future of the youth.

“Every language has its background, Languages reflect the national character and the Japanese is the most polite and romantic language of the world, the Japanese words and phrases reflect the care for other people,” he said.

