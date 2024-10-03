Thursday, October 03, 2024
90 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

October 03, 2024
GAZA   -  At least 90 people were martyred killed in multiple Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight as the war in the enclave shows no letup.

At least 51 people were killed and dozens injured during an Israeli incursion in Khan Younis overnight, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Wednesday.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads,” the ministry said, adding that “ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.”

A member of the Gaza Civil Defense said Israeli strikes began on Tuesday in an area “where hundreds of displaced people were taking shelter” and teams were facing difficulty in recovery missions because of a lack of equipment.

In Gaza City, the Israeli military said it carried out strikes on two schools. At least 21 people were killed in the strikes on the sites where Palestinians were sheltering, many of them children, the Civil Defense and a medical source at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City said. The Israeli military said it carried out “precise” strikes, and that they were targeting a “Hamas command and control centers” inside “compounds that previously served” as schools in Gaza City.

