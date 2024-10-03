ANF recovers 3.5 kg heroin, 7.2 kg Ice

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation conducted in Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle 3.5 kg heroin and 7.2 kg Ice drug abroad through International consignments, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF recovered heroin and Ice drug tactfully concealed in sweets packaging and the international consignments were being sent to four countries.

The spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, ANF conducted an operation at a courier office and recovered drugs from dozens of tins which were being sent to the UK, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

2.1 kg heroin was concealed in 6 tins out of 40, being sent to Birmingham, UK. Over 1.4 kg heroin was recovered from 4 candy tins out of 40 booked for Sri Lanka, Colombo while the Ice drug being sent to Hong Kong was recovered from 10 candy tins out total 40. The fourth consignment was booked for New Zealand containing 3.6 kg Ice drug, recovered from 40 tins. Total 3.5 kg heroin and 7.2 kg ice drug worth Rs 9.55 million were confiscated during the operation while an accused was also arrested, he informed.

The suspect during the investigation revealed a large and organized drug network. Raids are being conducted to net other suspects. ANF would continue operations to thwart drug trafficking, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.