Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ANF recovers 3.5 kg heroin, 7.2 kg Ice

Our Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation conducted in Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle 3.5 kg heroin and 7.2 kg Ice drug abroad through International consignments, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF recovered heroin and Ice drug tactfully concealed in sweets packaging and the international consignments were being sent to four countries.

The spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, ANF conducted an operation at a courier office and recovered drugs from dozens of tins which were being sent to the UK, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and New Zealand. 

2.1 kg heroin was concealed in 6 tins out of 40, being sent to Birmingham, UK. Over 1.4 kg heroin was recovered from 4 candy tins out of 40 booked for Sri Lanka, Colombo while the Ice drug being sent to Hong Kong was recovered from 10 candy tins out total 40. The fourth consignment was booked for New Zealand containing 3.6 kg Ice drug, recovered from 40 tins. Total 3.5 kg heroin and 7.2 kg ice drug worth Rs 9.55 million were confiscated during the operation while an accused was also arrested, he informed.

PCB announces commentary panel for Pakistan, England test series

The suspect during the investigation revealed a large and organized drug network. Raids are being conducted to net other suspects. ANF would continue operations to thwart drug trafficking, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024