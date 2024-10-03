Babar Azam slips in ICC Test rankings as Rizwan climbs to 7th

LAHORE - Pakistan’s star batter has slipped one spot in the latest ICC Test Batting Rankings, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has climbed to a career-high seventh position. The updated rankings were released on Wednesday. Babar, who had a disappointing series against Bangladesh last month, scoring just 64 runs across four innings, dropped out of the top ten. He now holds the 12th spot with 712 rating points, marking a significant decline from his usual ranking. In contrast, Rizwan’s consistency has earned him a one-place jump, placing him at 7th with 720 rating points. This solidifies Rizwan as the highest-ranked Pakistani batter in the current ICC Test standings. Virat Kohli made a remarkable leap of six places to 6th, with 724 rating points. Additionally, young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his rise in Test cricket, jumping two spots to a career-best 3rd place after scoring two rapid half-centuries in the same match, earning him the Player of the Match award. On the bowling side, India’s Jasprit Bumrah claimed the top spot in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, edging past teammate Ravichandran Ashwin by a narrow margin. Bumrah’s 11-wicket haul in the series against Bangladesh secured his ascension, while Ashwin remains in 2nd place.