Thursday, October 03, 2024
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals

October 03, 2024
Copenhagen   -   Police in Denmark and Sweden said on Wednesday they were probing attacks around Israeli embassies in their capitals which took place as Middle East tensions spiral. In Denmark, police said three people had been arrested after twin blasts were reported in the “immediate proximity” of the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen in the early hours of Wednesday. “Two men were arrested on a train at Copenhagen Central Station. In addition, earlier in the day we arrested a man elsewhere in Copenhagen,” police said in a post on the X social media platform. Swedish police confirmed that the Israeli embassy in Stockholm had been targeted in a shooting on Tuesday just before 6:00 pm (1600 GMT). No injuries were reported in either incident.

