Thursday, October 03, 2024
British jets ‘played their part’ in defending Israel: UK

October 03, 2024
London   -   UK armed forces “played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation” after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, the British government said Wednesday. Two Royal Air Force Typhoon jets and a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker were involved in the operation to support Israel late Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. “Due to the nature of this attack, they did not engage any targets, but they played an important part in wider deterrence and efforts to prevent further escalation,” it said. The UK performed a similar role in April, when Iran last attacked Israel with missiles and drones, with reports then that Royal Air Force (RAF) jets helped to shoot down some of the drones.

