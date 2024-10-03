Thursday, October 03, 2024
BVH receives five corneas from Sri Lanka

Our Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -  Bahawal Victoria Hospital received five eye corneas donated by the people of Sri Lanka for Pakistan. Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Rana Muhammad Tariq told media here on Wednesday that five eye corneas donated by Sri Lanka had been received at BVH Bahawalpur. “We are thankful to the Sri Lankan government for providing eye corneas for the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that eye corneas would be proved blessing for visually impaired persons.

Special measures had been taken for providing all necessary facilities and modern machinery at BVH Bahawalpur for the treatment of patients suffering from eye diseases.

Petrol samples dispatched to hydro carbon lab

District Industries, Prices, Weight and Meters Department has collected fuel samples of several petrol pumps of the district and dispatched them to hydro carbon laboratory in Multan.

Families of blasphemy accused demand inquiry commission

Official sources said that Deputy Commissioner Office had received several complaints about certain number of gasoline stations for providing sub-standard petrol to consumers.

“Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, District Industries, Prices, Weight and Meters Department, Zubair Abbasi alongwith Incharge Hydro Carbon Development, Jam Kashif visited several gasoline stations and collected samples from the stations and dispatched them to hydro carbon laboratory Multan for testing.

Our Staff Reporter

