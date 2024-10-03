Thursday, October 03, 2024
Chinese delegation visits TDAP

October 03, 2024
KARACHI  -  On the occasion of China’s National Day, a high-profile Chinese business delegation visited the TDAP Headquarters, Karachi to discuss trade facilitation measures between Pakistan and China including the development of a large-scale wholesale market in Karachi, improved logistics infrastructure, seamless customs connectivity between the two countries, and promoting commodity trade while addressing existing barriers. TDAP officials including Director General Aasim Tiwana welcomed the delegation, which included William X. Wan, CEO of Pak Belt & Road Trading International Limited, Bilal Janjua, Chairman of China (Pvt) Limited, and Muhammad Irahin, General Manager of Pak Belt & Road Trading International. During the discussions, TDAP officials highlighted TDAP’s trade facilitation efforts, and the Chinese delegation praised the work being done, noting challenges Chinese businesses face due to limited access to social media platforms in China.

