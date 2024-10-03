Chinese team visits Takhtbhai archaeological site

Mardan - An 18-member Chinese delegation visited the world-famous Takhtbhai archaeological site, which is among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, on Wednesday.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, DSP Takhtbhai Circle Shakeel Khan received the delegation and escorted them to various sites amid foolproof security arrangements.

He informed them that the site is renowned for its historical and cultural importance, attracting numerous domestic and foreign tourists each year. The Chinese delegation appreciated the security arrangements made by Mardan Police and expressed their satisfaction with them.

Meanwhile, officials from the Directorate of Archaeology provided a detailed briefing to the delegation on the historical significance of the site.

The delegation was informed that the Takhtbhai ruins are now part of the World Heritage List and are considered one of the most well-structured Buddhist monasteries. The visiting delegation showed keen interest in the historical sites and described Pakistan as a very beautiful and peaceful country.

While touring the historic site, they praised the security measures in place and remarked that they felt completely safe and comfortable in the pleasant environment.