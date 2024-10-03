Thursday, October 03, 2024
CM stresses peace, tolerance for social development

Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has stressed peace and tolerance for development and welfare of society. She said genuine progress could only be attained through a commitment to understanding and harmony, rather than through force or violence. In her message on International Day of Non-Violence being celebrated on Wednesday, she condemned violence and extremism, saying: “All forms of violence and extremism are condemnable”, emphasising that the path of non-violence was the only guarantee of true success. The CM clarified that violence was not a solution to any problem; rather, it exacerbates the situation. She expressed that the philosophy of non-violence is the greatest philosophy of humanity, asserting that it is essential for progress and stability. The CM called for the promotion of a culture of dialogue to resolve mutual differences, stating that the Punjab govt is always ready to deal with those who spread violence. CM expressed her commitment to building a Punjab where everyone has the right to live in peace and where the rule of law prevails. She stressed the need to promote the message of non-violence against violence, extremism, and hatred, and urged, “Let us dedicate all our efforts to a peaceful Pakistan.”

