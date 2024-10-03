‘Collective efforts required to promote tourism’

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, has stated that the influx of tourists in Kaghan presents immense opportunities for promoting tourism and, consequently, regional economic growth.

He emphasised that since tourism and the hotel industry are interdependent, the process of obtaining NOCs for the hotel industry should be simplified. The Advisor to the CM further stated that heavy machinery would soon be provided to the KDA for completing development projects and handling emergencies in the area. He emphasised that collective efforts are required to promote tourism and development in the region.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Kaghan Development Authority, held in the conference room at the Secretary of Tourism and Culture’s office.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Commissioner of Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah, the Director General of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KDA, and other members.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kaghan Development Authority, Jamil Ahmad, briefed the Advisor to the CM on ongoing land zoning and demarcation, uplift programs, and other projects in the region.

Zahid Chanzeb expressed concerns about land zoning and demarcation, stating that it should be aligned with people’s financial capabilities. Regarding the Board of Directors’ upcoming meeting with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahid Chanzeb mentioned that it would be possible only after presenting a clear five-point agenda. He added that the KDA does not lack resources, and serious steps are needed to utilize these resources for the region’s development.