Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

Our Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi  directed  deputy commissioners to provide full support through coordination and cooperation and  guide and assist the  relevant organisations in removing obstacles to timely completion of  development projects in their respective districts. Ensure that ongoing projects in their districts meet desired standards and fulfill legal requirements. He said this while he was visiting Malir and Korangi districts to inspect different development projects, including  Korangi causeway bridge, three  projects of education and works departments  being carried out  under the Annual Development Program. In Malir, he visited three schools located  in  Gul Rana Goth and Sahib Dad Goth, including Government Boys and Girls Primary and Secondary Schools. Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood bhutto and Director Finance commissioner office Naseem bhutto and senior officers of concerned departments were accompanied.  He issued directives to deputy commissioners of other districts to ensure that ongoing projects in their districts meet desired standards and fulfill legal requirements. Commissioner while visiting district Malir schools  directed the  Deputy Commissioner  Irfan Salam to resolve issues hindering school in utilising SMC  funds . He also directed him to provide support to  improve science laboratory of the government girls secondary  school  with the support of organisations wishing to fund to schools improement through their corporate social responsibility programme.

Families of blasphemy accused demand inquiry commission

In Korangi, Commissioner inspected the under-construction Korangi Causeway Bridge on  which more than Rs4.67 billion have been allocated. Its construction  began in November 2022 and is expected to be completed by January 2025. He directed Deputy Commissioner Masood Bhutto to coordinate with relevant officers for the project’s swift completion.

Commissioner Naqvi  said Korangi Causeway Bridinge is an important mega project of the sindh government which will provide great facilities to the citizen and will play an important role in the efforts of the government being undertaken for the development of the city. He further  .said that the causeway bridge will connect to the Malir Expressway, facilitating traffic flow to DHA, reducing congestion, and resolving rain-related issues .

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1727846585.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024